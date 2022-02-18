Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro codenames might be ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther’

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are only a few months old, but Google is hard at work on the next hardware generation. Most recent leaks have detailed the supposed foldable Pixel phone, but now we might have the first details about the next mainline Pixel devices.

According to 9to5Google, the first Android 13 Developer Preview reportedly includes more references to the Tensor GS202 chipset, which will likely appear in Google’s future Pixel phones (the Pixel 6 has a GS101). The new System-on-a-Chip reportedly uses an unreleased Samsung modem with the mdoel number “g5300b,” which has a higher number than the “g5123b” modem in the Pixel 6, which is officially called the Exynos Modem 5123.

It probably won’t shock anyone that an upcoming Pixel phone will have an unreleased modem and a new Tensor chip, but the teardowns also revealed the possible codenames for the new phones. The updated modem is listed alongside three device names: Cloudripper (likely a development board), Cheetah, and Panther. It’s not clear yet which of those two names could be the Pixel 7, and which could be the Pixel 7 Pro (or whatever Google calls its high-end phone this year).

Google has used a unique codename for every Nexus and Pixel phone to date. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were Oriole and Raven, respectively, while the Pixel 5a was Barbet — all species of birds. Before that, Google mostly stuck to aquatic creatures. The Pixel 5 was Redfin, the Pixel 4a 5G was Bramble, the Pixel 4a was Sunfish, the Pixel 4 XL was Coral, and so on.

9to5Google also found another codename tied to the new modem, called Ravenclaw, which could be a mid-generation upgrade or third variant. It’s too early to tell right now, but the story will likely become clearer over the coming months.

Featured image credit: Arturo de Frias Marques, photo available under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.