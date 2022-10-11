Google discusses security and how it fortified the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally arriving to eager consumers tomorrow, and before their official retail release, Google has shed light on some of the phones’ security features, showing how the company took extra steps to build devices that protect users and their sensitive data.

Smartphones have become a big part of our daily lives, filled with personal photos, apps for education and entertainment, and even sensitive data like passwords, health information, and more. Because of this, Google outfitted the Pixel 7 series with its next-generation Tensor G2 processor and a custom Titan M2 security chip that offers layers of hardware protection to keep your data safe. The security that the chips offer is great for everyday use, but they’re also powerful enough to be used in business applications.

Google is confident in its Titan M2 security chip — so much so that the company had it certified under Common Criteria PP0084, a security standard that is used for ID and SIM cards, EMV-equipped bank cards, and other applications. In order to gain this certification, Google had its hardware tested by a third party, in which it received certification against CC PP0084 with AVA_VAN.5, the highest level of vulnerability assessment. This was a pretty painful process, as the company states that it took more than three years to achieve this certification.

The firm also made advancements in how it processes data with its Protected Computing initiative revealed during Google I/O in May, which it applied to the Pixel 7 devices. Even though Google does offer a lot of security through its hardware and software advancements, the company understands that it’s also important to give users the freedom of choice when it comes to the security experience by offering different options when it comes to user safety.

In addition to the above, Google takes things a step further by offering an extra layer of security by providing its own Virtual Private Network (VPN) service through Google One. The service encrypts network traffic and masks the user’s original IP address. This feature will come standard for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners later this year without any extra costs, giving users another option to protect themselves when browsing the web using cellular data, personal Wi-Fi, or public hotspots. The service will be offered to users as long as the phones receive security updates.

Of course, we can’t forget about Android 13, which will also provide multiple layers of protection of its own on top of what we have already discussed. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are quite secure, they will eventually get even better, especially with Feature Drops, monthly security updates, and yearly OS upgrades. For its latest devices, Google has promised at least five years of security updates and at least three years of OS updates. If you are curious about either handset, you can now pre-order them with excellent incentives or wait for the retail release on October 13.

Source: Google Security Blog