The Pixel 7 can detect coughing and snoring when you’re asleep, if you allow it to

During a press event, Google introduced today a diverse line of Pixel products. The company had already shared some details revolving around them a while back. Though, today marks their official launch, and there’s a lot to unpack here. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company’s latest flagship phones. They pack an upgraded Tensor G2 chip, and feature a minimalistic build. They truly stand out when comparing them to the generic designs phone manufacturers have been adopting lately. Though, what makes Pixel phones so great is the software Google bakes into them. The company is famous for the advanced AI it has developed. These artificial smarts are reflected through handy offerings that Google integrates into its phones. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro include a coughing and snoring detector. It works in the background when you’re asleep and displays the relevant results in the Digital Wellbeing app.

Coughing and snoring detection on the Pixel 7

Coughing and snoring detection confirmed for Digital Wellbeing, as I mentioned before! pic.twitter.com/FkGOT3J9Sl — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 6, 2022

Snoring and coughing detection helps Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users learn more about what happens in their sleep. Obviously, you will need to grant the device microphone access for the feature to work. Notably, though, the detection happens on-device. So your phone doesn’t record any audio or send data to Google servers whatsoever.

In the Digital Wellbeing app, snoring data reflects the total time you spent snoring during the bedtime you’ve set. It is measured in minutes and hours. Similarly, the coughing detector displays the total number of times you’ve coughed during the assigned sleeping schedule. Both types of data are viewable on a timeline that helps you pinpoint when exactly you were actually coughing and/or snoring during the bedtime period.

