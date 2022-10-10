These are the Pixel 7 features coming to older Pixel phones

Google recently announced its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, along with new software features. While a majority of these typically stay exclusive to new devices, some eventually trickle down to older handsets. Thankfully, Google will be bringing some of the more interesting Pixel 7 series enhancements to older Pixel devices in the near future.

According to Phone Arena, Google will be bringing several features from its latest Pixel handsets to older devices. Unfortunately, by older devices, it means handsets with its first-generation Tensor processor like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. As for the features that will be arriving, there is Clear Calling, Guided Frame, and Real Tone. Clear Calling should be extremely beneficial, improving the call quality by minimizing background noises, while Guided Frame will improve on the current accessibility options, allowing those with poor eyesight to shoot better selfies. There will be vocally guided instructions so users can position and pose in real-time, along with a countdown timer so that pictures can be taken at just the right time.

Furthermore, Real Tone will also be getting improved, offering more realistic skin tone colors in photos, and spatial audio will be introduced to the Pixel Buds Pro but will be exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Coming to all older and supported models of Pixel devices will be the new “At a Glance” widget, giving users more important information than ever before. The Audio Message Transcription feature will also be available to all older and supported Pixel handsets, transcribing phone audio on the fly. Sadly, those that had hoped for Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 series will be disappointed, as it looks like it will not be in the cards for the upcoming feature update.

The new feature will arrive sometime in December, but if you want to gain early access, you can sign up for the Android 13 beta. But be warned, since it is beta software, there is always a chance that something could go wrong, and it is not recommended for people who are using their phones as daily devices. If interested, you can always find great deals on Pixel 6 devices, especially with the recent announcement of the Pixel 7 series.

Source: Phone Arena