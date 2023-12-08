Google Pixel 7 Pro $439 $899 Save $460 The Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic Android smartphone with a refined design, premium feel, and is backed by Google's second-generation silicon. The handset also delivers when it comes to its cameras and is now priced at just $439 for a limited time. $439 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro might be a year old, but that doesn't mean it can't deliver a fantastic experience. Of course, that is to be expected as one of the best smartphones to come out in 2022. The handset delivers with its unique design, excellent software, and stellar cameras. Best of all, Google continues to update the phone, keeping it fresh with new features, and safe with monthly security updates.

Seriously, if you've been thinking about buying an Android smartphone for the first time or just need to upgrade your current device, this deal is going to be for you. For a limited time, you can score the Pixel 7 Pro for just $439, which is 51% off the original price. This is the cheapest the handset has ever been and, at this price, it's an absolute steal.

What's great about the Pixel 7 Pro?

There's a lot to love about the Pixel 7 Pro. The handset offers a unique look that's both refined and allows to easily stand out from the sea of Android smartphones. The handset also has plenty of power with its custom Tensor G2 processor that's efficient and secure. Furthermore, it also allows the phone to perform its software magic, which is an area where it easily differentiates itself from the pack.

When it comes to the display, you're getting a beautiful and vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Another highlight of the phone are its cameras, with a 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP front-facing camera. As mentioned before, these cameras are fantastic, but there's also a lot going on in the background with software that puts them a cut above the rest.

Super Res Zoom delivers crisp and clear zoom shots, while the Macro Focus mode lets you get up close and personal with subjects. The Cinematic Blur effect is perfect if you're looking to add a little more to your videos, and Real Tone ensures that skin tones are processed accurately. This model also delivers fantastic battery life with all-day use and you're also getting 128G of internal storage for all your photos, apps, and games. Whiel the Pixel 7 Pro does come in three colors, the model on sale will come in Snow.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this deal while you can because you won't find a better price on the Pixel 7 Pro during this holiday season.