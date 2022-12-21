Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro $731.58 $899 Save $167.42 The Pixel 7 Pro has dropped to its lowest price ever for the holidays, and you can get it in time for Christmas if you act fast. $731.58 on Amazon

Missed the Black Friday deals on the Pixel 7 Pro? Thank your stars, as Google's latest flagship has dropped to its lowest price ever right in time for the holidays. You can get your hands on the 128GB variant in the Obsidian colorway for as little as $731.58 right now, which is an absolute steal. What makes the deal even better is that you can get it before Christmas if you act fast.

Sadly, the deal price is limited to the Obsidian variant, and you'll have to shell out $749 if you want your Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel or White. But that's not a bad deal either, as you're still getting a top-of-the-line flagship with the latest hardware for under $800.

If you don't want to spend that kind of money on the phone, you'd be glad to know that the regular Pixel 7 is also available at a steep discount. You can follow the link above to get your hands on the non-Pro variant for just $484. But, as with the Pro model, this price only applies to the Obsidian variant with 128GB storage. The other two colorways will set you back $499.

Note that if you want your new Pixel to arrive before Christmas, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription, and you'll have to place your order within the next few hours. If you're not in a hurry, you can opt for free delivery, and your phone should still arrive before the new year hits.

In two minds about the device? Check out our in-depth review of the Pixel 7 Pro to quickly resolve any doubts you might have about the device.