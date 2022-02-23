Google Pixel 7 Pro revealed in new leak, and it doesn’t look too different

The Google Pixel 6 lineup is still relatively new, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were only released a few months ago. Some technical details about the next models already leaked, but now we have our first look at the design of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks), a notable tech leaker with excellent track record, has partnered with SmartPrix to show off renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro. The design looks nearly identical to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with the same extended camera bar wrapping around the back of the phone, and a camera flash on the right side. There is a slight curve at the edges compared to the Pixel 6, so it doesn’t stick out quite as much (a bit like the Galaxy S21 FE), but overall the design is extremely similar to last year’s Pixel phones.

The phone’s dimensions are approximately 163 × 76.6 × 8.7 mm, with the camera bump having a depth of 11.2mm. For comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro is 163.9 × 75.9 × 8.9 mm. The display is somewhere between 6.7-6.8 inches, roughly identical to the Pixel 6 Pro’s screen of 6.7 inches. There’s also the same USB Type-C port and SIM card tray, and the power and volume buttons are on the right side, as usual.

Google probably doesn’t need to redesign the Pixel every year, but the new curves on the ‘visor’ section means existing Pixel 6 Pro cases probably won’t work with the Pixel 7 Pro, which is a bummer. Screen protectors for the Pixel 6 Pro might still end up working, but we’ll have to wait for the final device dimensions to know for sure.

Another report from last week revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s codenames might be ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther,’ though it’s unclear which name belongs to which phone at the moment.

Source: SmartPrix