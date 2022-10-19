Pixel 7 series receives new Google Play System update, but you can’t download it

Although Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, already have the latest Android security patches, the devices are running a Google Play System update from July. The Security hub on the Pixel 7 series even prompts users to update to the latest Google Play System update as the “device hasn’t had a system update in 90 days,” but checking for updates did not bring up any available updates until yesterday. Google now seems to be rolling out a fresh Google Play System update for the devices, but you can’t download it.

9to5Google reports that the new Google Play System update started showing up for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users recently, and we can confirm that it’s available on all our units. The update measures just 7.6kB, and its description states: “Latest security update from Google. Update now to keep safe and improve device stability.” However, it fails to download, and tapping the Download & Install button brings up the following error: “Updates are temporarily unavailable. Try again later.”

Basic workarounds like rebooting the device, clearing the cache, and switching to a different network connection don’t seem to be of any help, and the download fails every time. We’re not sure what the underlying issue is at the moment, but we expect Google to shed some light on it soon.

It’s worth noting that Google started rolling out the Google Play System update for October 2022 earlier this month with Play Store changes, bug fixes, and updates to system management services. However, this update is currently not available for the Pixel 7 series. According to a recent comment from a Product Expert on Google’s support forums, the July 1, 2022 update is the latest Play System update available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Via: 9to5Google