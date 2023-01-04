Google is yet to roll out a firmware update for the Pixel Buds Pro to enable the feature

Although Spatial Audio support was enabled on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro in Android 13 QPR1 beta releases, Google didn't release the feature with the December 2022 Pixel Feature Drop last month. Instead, the company announced that the feature would make it to compatible Pixel smartphones and the Pixel Buds Pro this month and shared a list of apps that would support the feature at launch.

Google recently started rolling out the Android security update for January 2023 to Pixel devices, and its official changelog notes that it enables Spatial Audio support on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. If you've already received the update on your Pixel smartphone, you should see the new Spatial Audio entry in the Sound & vibration section of the Settings app.

Screenshot: Mishaal Rahman

To use the feature, enable the Spatial Audio toggle and play a video or movie with 5.1 or higher audio tracks on Netflix, YouTube, Google TV, or HBO Max. You will need to wear headphones or earbuds to experience the directional audio.

Google is yet to release a firmware update to enable Spatial Audio support on the Pixel Buds Pro, but it should arrive soon. Once you receive the update for your earbuds, you'll be able to enable head-tracked Spatial Audio from the Connected devices menu in the settings app.

Google's support page highlights the following troubleshooting steps to help you overcome a few basic issues that you might encounter while trying out Spatial Audio on your device:

Check your volume.

If you use a Bluetooth accessory, check the pairing.

If you use USB-C accessories, including adapters, check that they work with digital audio.

Make sure you play content market as Dolby Audio or 5.1 while using the feature, and keep your phone steady or place it on a stable surface for a great listening experience. Note that the affordable Pixel 6a does not offer Spatial Audio support.

Source: Google Pixel Help Community

Via: Reddit, Twitter