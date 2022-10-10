The Pixel 7 Pro has an updated internal layout with better cooling potential

Google’s latest top-of-the-line flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, brings several hardware and software improvements over the Pixel 6 Pro from last year. The model features Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, a 25% brighter display, an upgraded telephoto camera, a better selfie shooter, and some cool software features. In addition, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a couple of other changes you won’t find in any spec sheet.

As spotted in a teardown by PBK Reviews, Google has improved the Pixel 7 Pro’s internal hardware layout, which could result in better thermal performance. The teardown shows that the mmWave antenna wire in the Pixel 7 Pro goes around the battery, making room for a large block of graphite tape that covers the cameras, SoC, and battery. In contrast, the mmWave antenna wire in last year’s model ran over the battery, forcing Google to use smaller sections of graphite tape for heat dissipation.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Given that the graphite tape in the Pixel 7 Pro has a significantly larger surface area, it should offer better heat dissipation than small pieces of graphite tape in the older model. This will likely result in better overall cooling performance. Like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro also features a large copper heatsink at the back of the screen for the same purpose.

Sadly, the improved internal hardware layout on the Pixel 7 Pro does not do much in terms of making the device easier to repair. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro’s display should be easy to replace as it pops right off by applying heat to the adhesive around its edges.

The battery also features pull tabs like last year’s model, but it doesn’t budge until some isopropyl alcohol is applied to loosen the adhesive. The USB Type-C port and the back glass will be just as difficult to repair as they were on the Pixel 6 Pro, as the port is soldered to the main board and the back glass is glued to the frame.

For more details, check out PBK Reviews’ teardown by clicking on the video embedded above. If you’re interested in buying the new Pixel 7 Pro, click on the link below to order it right away and save a few hundred dollars on your purchase.

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's top-of-the-line flagship of the year, featuring the second-gen Tensor SoC, a 120Hz LTPO display, an additional telephoto sensor, and a bigger battery. Buy from Best Buy

Via: Ars Technica