Download: Here are all the new wallpapers from the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s latest Pixel flagships bring some significant hardware and software improvements over the Pixel 6 series from last year. On the hardware front, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature the new Tensor G2 SoC, brighter displays, and upgraded cameras. While on the software side, the devices get some cool machine-learning features like Photo Unblur, Cinematic Blur, Voice Message Transcription, and more. In addition, Google has also packed a couple of new wallpapers on the devices, and we’ve managed to extract them from the firmware.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with six static wallpapers each corresponding with the three colorways available for the devices. Each device gets three pairs of light-mode and dark-mode wallpapers. But the Pixel 7 Pro packs three additional wallpapers featuring a slightly different background color. The Pixel 7 series wallpapers are close-up shots of feathers against a solid background, featuring colors that match the Obsidian, Snow, Hazel, and Lemongrass colorways. Compressed versions of the wallpapers are attached in the galleries below.

Pixel 7 wallpapers

Pixel 7 Pro wallpapers

You can download the full-resolution files by following the link below. Although the vanilla Pixel 7 features an FHD+ display, all the wallpapers measure 3120 x 1440p. Therefore, they should scale well even on devices with QHD+ displays. The wallpapers are available in PNG format, and you shouldn’t face any issues setting them up on your phone with the default wallpaper picker. In case you do, you can use the Google Wallpapers app instead.

Download the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro wallpapers

What do you think of the new Pixel 7 wallpapers? Which ones will you use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.