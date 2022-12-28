Users are reporting that the camera glass on the back of their Pixel 7 smartphones are shattering. But it's currently unknown why this is happening.

There are new reports surfacing about the rear camera on Pixel 7 smartphones and how it is apparently shattering without reason for some users. The issue first popped up a couple of months ago on Reddit, with plenty of users chiming in, experiencing the same problem.

The reports share a similar tone, with users just pulling their Pixel 7 out of their pocket and the phone's camera being shattered and damaged. With all of that said, it's hard to gauge what's really occurring without a deep dive into the numbers and to see how widespread this issue is.

But for the most part, this doesn't seem like its affecting a lot of people, and at this point, there doesn't really seem to be a consistent reason on why this is happening. Some users are reporting pulling phones out of their pockets, while others think it might have to do with cold weather.

There are many that say this issue is happening when their phone is in a case, while some admit that they did indeed bump the camera, maybe causing it to break. If you do experience an issue like this, it's probably a good idea to contact Google and explain in detail what happened.

While every situation will be different, there are solutions to these kinds of problems and Google will handle it in the best way it thinks possible. By looking through the Reddit thread there are some success stories with the company replacing phones. But then again, your mileage will vary.

Unfortunately, it's hard to say whether this is a manufacturing defect or just bad luck for some users are experiencing, but we have reached out to Google for comment on the issue and will update this post if we hear back.

Source: Reddit, Google Community, Heydon Faber (Twitter)

Via: PhoneArena