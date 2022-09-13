Google might offer the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in just two storage configurations

Google will host a hardware launch event on October 6, where it will unveil the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a new selection of Nest smart home devices. Although the company has only revealed a few details about the upcoming products, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks confirming their hardware specifications. Most recently, we learned that the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch could cost more than the Galaxy Watch 5. Now, trusted leaker Roland Quandt has revealed that Google might offer limited storage options for the Pixel 7 series.

According to Quandt, Google will only offer the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. Although last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also available in the same storage configuration, the 256GB Pixel 6 did not make it to European markets. Retailers familiar with the company’s plans claim that the company will not do the same for the upcoming model, and both storage configurations of the Pixel 7 will make it to Europe.

Both new Pixels come with 128 or 256 GB. And should be shipping within 2 weeks after the launch event on Oct. 6https://t.co/gSCdoGFfVN https://t.co/2qIsedMUse — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 12, 2022

As for the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro, Google will reportedly offer the device in only 128GB and 256GB configurations in Europe. It isn’t immediately clear if Google doesn’t plan to offer a 512GB variant at all or if the higher-end model will be limited to select regions. We’ll have to wait until the launch event to know for sure. In addition to the storage variants, Quandt claims that Google will start shipping the latest Pixels two weeks after the launch.

Although the latest leak doesn’t reveal anything else about the Pixel 7 series, Google has already confirmed that the device will feature its second-gen Tensor SoC — the Tensor G2. In addition, the company has revealed that the Pixel 7 will be available in three colorways, Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, while the Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel finishes.

Via: WinFuture