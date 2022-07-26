Pixel 7 series and Pixel Tablet camera specifications revealed in new leak

While Google typically doesn’t showcase new hardware at its I/O developer conference, the company didn’t stick to the norm this year. During this year’s I/O keynote, Google announced the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro, and gave us our first look at the Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet. While Google did not reveal much about the upcoming devices at the time, a new leak has revealed the camera specifications for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel tablet.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski spotted the camera hardware configurations for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Tablet while digging through the GS101 Camera Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) from Android 13 Beta 4. Although Google had obfuscated the sensor names in the code, Wojciechowski managed to match the sensor IDs in the code to actual camera hardware using various resources.

First of all – Pixel 7 (Pro) – C10/P10:

Both devices use the same GN1 primary sensor and IMX381 UW as before. The front camera is now the same on both – Samsung’s 3J1 – a 11MP sensor with dual pixel, which should improve the quality and allow for semi-secure face authentication. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

As a result, we now know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX381 ultra-wide sensor, like the Pixel 6 series. Both phones will also pack an 11MP Samsung ISOCELL 3J1 sensor over on the front with Dual Pixel autofocus.

In addition, Wojciechowski reveals that the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 telephoto sensor instead of the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor found on the Pixel 6 Pro. While this change seems strange, Wojciechowski speculates that Google might have opted for Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 sensor over the Sony IMX586 because “sensor image processing is vastly different between vendors and might lead to less consistent results, if mixed.”

Next device is the Pixel Tablet – T6:

According to the code, it has two sensors, both of them IMX355 – the same 8MP sensor as the selfie cam on regular Pixel 6. It’s probably used as a good cost saving measure. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Along with the Pixel 7 series, Wojciechowski also spotted camera hardware configurations for the upcoming Pixel Tablet. According to the code, the tablet will feature two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. For the unaware, the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 utilizes the same sensor.

What do you think of the camera hardware on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet? Let us know in the comments section below.