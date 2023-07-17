Google Pixel 7 $489 with 12 months service included $399 $599 Save $200 The Google Pixel 7 is a refinement of the already excellent Pixel 6, making for a very polished phone with a great camera. $399 at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 7 is an amazing smartphone that not only offers a great Android experience but also delivers excellent images and video thanks to its impressive cameras backed by Google's computational photography magic. Because of this, it's really a complete package, and easy to recommend — whether it's your first Android phone or you're just looking to upgrade.

While the Pixel 7 has been on sale in the past, this is probably one of the best deals we've seen recently. Mint Mobile is now offering $200 off the price of the phone when you purchase six months of service. In addition, the company is also throwing in another six months of service for free, which to be frank, is quite extraordinary.

That means for $489 bucks, you'll walk away with a brand-new Pixel 7 and 12 months of Mint Mobile service. This is just 12 months of the base service that includes unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data. But if you want to bump up to the 15GB, 20GB, or unlimited data plan, you can do so, you'll just be paying a little more for the data.

Of course, if you don't want to pay the $489 out of pocket, you can make monthly payments using Affirm coming in as low as $41 per month. As for the service, Mint Mobile is quite reliable across the United States, as its network is supported by T-Mobile. Overall, this is a fantastic deal, so if you've been looking to try out another service and needed a new phone, this is definitely worth your time to take a look.