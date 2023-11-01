Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support. $374 at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is the king of budget smartphones with its impressive performance, fantastic cameras, and excellent price. While the Pixel 7a has a retail price tag of $499, we're now seeing a major discount on the phone that brings it down to just $374 for a limited time. That means, you can save yourself quite a bit by picking up a Pixel 7a right now, and even grab some essential accessories while you're at it.

What makes the Pixel 7a great?

The Pixel 7a features a distinct design, a beautiful and vibrant AMOLED display, and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor. Furthermore, you get 8GB RAM and a 4,385mAh battery that can keep it going all-day long. In addition, you're going to get some amazing cameras here with a 64MP main shooter, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP selfie camera.

While the hardware is good, where you're really going to see the Pixel 7a excel is with the software features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Super Res Zoom, and more. You're also going to get access to the latest software updates with the phone currently running Android 14. All in all, you really can't go wrong with the Pixel 7a, and now that it's priced at an all-time low, it's going to be a no-brainer if you're looking to pick up a new phone.

Why buy the Pixel 7a?

Although the Pixel 7a is a good phone without the discount, it's certainly much better value when you're getting it at a discount, and saving $125. While discounts on the Pixel 7a are nothing new, this current deal drops it down to its lowest price ever. Also, if you're purchasing this from Amazon, you're going to be able to take advantage of limited time financing options and extended return policies as well.