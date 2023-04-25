There isn't much left to know about the Google Pixel 7a, as most details about the smartphone have leaked, leaving very little to the imagination. Despite this, it could end up being one of the best cheap Android phones on the market when it is released. The handset will reportedly make its debut next month during Google I/O 2023 and will be immediately available after the event. Today, we're getting a new set of renders that shows off three colors of the Pixel 7a and also give us our first look at protective cases that will be available for the phone.

The images come from WinFuture.de, a website that has had a fairly reliable track record in the past and has been known to get its hands on official promotional images and renders early. This time, it's presented a full gallery showing off the Pixel 7a in three colors: Charcoal, Snow and Sea. Although it has been reported that there will be a fourth option with a Coral variant, this model is not pictured and will be exclusive to the Google Store. For the most part, the Pixel 7a looks similar to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, offering a relatively familiar design, but having a fairly unique look in the back with its large camera bar.

As we look at the protective case for the Pixel 7a, we can see that they look pretty similar to what you'd find for other Pixel handsets. As far as colors go, we're getting the same three colors corresponding to the handsets with Charcoal, Snow and Sea. Pricing on the cases has yet to be shared, so it looks like we will at least have something to look forward to when the accessories are officially announced.

When it comes to the Pixel 7a, the handset will reportedly be powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor and the source is reporting that it will arrive with 8GB RAM, and will have two storage options with 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7a will also reportedly have a better screen than its predecessor, arriving with a 6.1-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel built by Samsung. Pricing wise, it's been reported that it will come in at $499, which is $50 more than the Pixel 6a. With all that said, we don't have long to wait, as Google I/O 2023 is set to take place on May 10, where the Pixel 7a and possibly the Pixel Fold will make an appearance.