Now, there's really nothing left to the imagination at this point, with the last color of the Google Pixel 7a finally finding it's way online prior to its release. Over the past few months, we've slowly seen the story of the Pixel 7a unravel, with hints of the device embedded in code, images of the handset popping up online, renders showing us beautiful colors, and more recently, important details about its specifications. The device is slated to make its first appearance at Google I/O 2023 next month, but before that, it looks like one more detail has finally been revealed, with a new color, that for now, goes without a name.

Source: WinFuture.de

The new image comes from none other than Evan Blass, who has an impressive track record when it comes to sharing images of devices early. Today, Blass showed off a single image of the Pixel 7a, with its rear panel exposed in a bright orange / red color. As of now, there isn't an official color name, but this does look quite similar to the coral color we've seen in past Google products like the Pixel 6, Pixel 4, and Pixel Buds Pro. In addition to the coral color, there's also going to be Carbon Gray, Cotton White, Arctic Blue, which can be seen in the image above.

In addition to the new color, we also saw got some new details in regard to specifications. The Pixel 7a will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. It'll be powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rear main camera is going to get a boost from its predecessor coming in at 64MP and the ultrawide coming in at 12MP. The phone will also get wireless charging capabilities, a 4,400mAh battery, and wired charging at 20W. It'll run Android 13 when it debuts, and it will also have a face unlock feature for added security.

The Pixel 7a is looking like it could become one of the best cheap Android phones of the year. While the space is competitive, the price of the upcoming is said to come in $50 more than its predecessor at $499. Despite all the leaks, it's really tough to say just how much value the Pixel 7a will bring, considering that software plays a big roll in Google's products. Google has been known to deliver some impressive software technologies like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser and Night Sight. So while a majority of the Pixel 7a details have been revealed, maybe Google will be able to surprise us yet.