When I reviewed the Google Pixel 7a months ago, I called it a great value, considering the phone offered flagship level cameras, software, and silicon at a $599 price point. Thanks to this limited-time Cyber Monday deal that knocks another $125 off, the Pixel 7a's value proposition jumped several levels. While some may scoff at me calling $374 "cheap", it definitely isn't expensive, and particularly in the North American phone scene, this is the best value phone right now by far. Better phones cost hundreds more, and anything at this price or lower are much inferior devices.

Why the Pixel 7a is so good

The Google Pixel 7a runs on the same Tensor G2 chip and has the same 50MP main camera as the Google Pixel 7 Pro, and that phone was absolutely one of the best smartphones of 2022. Yes, the Pixel 8 Pro is out already, but most people, including myself, believe the Pixel 8 Pro is only slightly better than the Pixel 7 Pro. This means the Pixel 7a isn't that far off from the Pixel 8 Pro either.

The Pixel 7a's main camera can produce an incredible image day and night. Thanks to Pixel's software smarts, images always appear perfectly balanced with brilliant HDR. I mean, just look at some of these shots I snapped with the 7a a few months back.

The Tensor G2 is very adapt at running Google's machine learning and language models — although it does miss out on the new generative A.I. capabilities of the Pixel 8 series. And since it's a Pixel, you know you're getting the latest Google software, the same one running in the Pixel 8 series.

If you want a new phone under $400, the Pixel 7a is by far the best one you can get right now

The Pixel 7a's smaller size could even be preferred by some people who find modern flagships too big. Basically, at $374, you're getting an almost flagship phone at 1/3 of flagship prices. This Cyber Monday deal may not last, and when it's over, the phone may jump back to $499, so act fast.