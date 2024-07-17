Google Pixel 7a $249 $499 Save $250 The Google Pixel 7a is a midrange price phone with flagship features, including one of the best camera systems on any Android phone. It's also got an improved 90Hz screen, more RAM, and the flagship Tensor G2 chip. $249 at Amazon $249 at Google Fi Wireless

The Pixel 7a came out in 2023, and shook things up by bringing flagship silicon and camera prowess to the mid-range Pixel. It's still one of the best value phones you can get, and it looks gorgeous with a design almost identical to the flagship Pixel 7. The hardware is great, the software gets better every update, and additions like wireless charging for the first time on an A-series Pixel is great. Now, for Prime Day, it's at its lowest price ever, and it's almost a steal at this price.

So what's great about the Pixel 7a?

The Pixel 7a stands out from the mid-range Android market in a few ways. It's almost identical to the flagship Pixel 7 it's based on, although it has a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a plastic back instead of a glass one. That change means wireless charging comes to the A-series, a feature Google has kept for flagship devices until now. If you didn't have the two devices side-by-side, you'd be hard-pressed to say what's different, and that's a good thing.

It's very comfortable to use. The nice flat screen and camera bar on the back give your fingers a natural place to rest. The camera might not be the same as in the flagship range, but it doesn't matter in real-life usage. Google's computational photography fills in the gaps, resulting in flagship-level images from a much more affordable device.

And with the price being slashed to under $250, it's even more affordable than ever. At this price, it won't last long, so if you are interested in Google's camera science, now is the time to grab the Pixel 7a. It's worth mentioning that while Amazon only has the Charcoal color on sale, Google Fi has all three colors discounted, but only if you're adding it to an existing line.