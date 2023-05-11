Google Pixel 7a $450 $499 Save $49 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support. Pros Released in 2023 Larger display Better cameras Cons Heavier Pricier Fewer accessory options $450 at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE (2022) The mid-range iPhone SE 3 (2022) packs Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a classic design. It is available in three finishes to choose from. Pros Cheaper More third-party accessories More compact Cons Released in 2022 Ancient design Outdated cameras $429 at Amazon



Nowadays, it has become somewhat challenging to buy a new smartphone. After all, there are plenty of brands out there, each offering various designs and technology that cater to different people and budgets. If you happen to be looking for an affordable phone, then the Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone SE 3 are two familiar options. While both are great devices in distinct ways (and they're for different ecosystems), there has to be an overall winner. This is the Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: the battle between two budget-friendly smartphones from two rival corporations.

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone SE 3 start at $499 and $429, respectively, and higher-end configurations of each device will cost you more accordingly. You can buy these affordable smartphones from their companies' online and physical stores. That's in addition to most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy.



Google Pixel 7a Apple iPhone SE (2022) Brand Google Apple SoC Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,385mAh 2018mAh Ports USB Type-C Lightning Operating System Android 13 iOS 16 Front camera 13MP 7MP Rear cameras 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide 12MP Connectivity 5G(mmWave & sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Colors Charcoal, Coral, Snow, Sea Red, Starlight, Midnight Weight 6.8oz (193g) 144g IP Rating IP67 IP67 Price $499 (sub 6)/$549 (mmWave) Starts at $429 Security In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Touch ID

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Design, build, and display

Let's start with one of the most noticeable elements of a smartphone: design. Not only is it the first thing we lay our eyes on, but it also affects how good our phone feels in-and. Google's Pixel 7a looks pretty similar to the company's flagship phones, offering a modern chassis with relatively thin bezels. In fact, it looks almost identical to the regular Pixel 7.

Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone SE 3's overall design dates back to 2014, when the company first released the decade-old iPhone 6. While there have been some tweaks to this design, such as replacing the aluminum back with glass, its generic appearance remains the same. This means users have to stare at incredibly thick bezels when using their phones.

In the build department, the iPhone SE 3 is a glass sandwich, featuring a front display and a glass back to support wireless charging. The frame separating these glass panels is made of aluminum. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a has a glossy plastic back and an aluminum frame, making it cheaper and less durable. And speaking of durability, both phones have an IP67 rating, which means they likely will survive water-related accidents. Though do keep in mind that this resistance wears down with time, and we advise you not to intentionally subject either of these phones to water.

If you're a fan of smaller devices, the iPhone might appeal more to you

Another aspect to consider here is the size and weight. The Pixel 7a weighs 193g, which makes it noticeably heavier than the 144g iPhone SE 3. In terms of dimensions, the former has a 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm build, while the latter goes for a 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm one. So if you're a fan of smaller devices, the iPhone might appeal more to you. That's not to mention that there's wider variety of accessories available for the iPhone SE 3, such as cases, screen protectors, and more. While you will find first and third-party add-ons for the Pixel 7a, the options simply won't be as abundant or diverse right now, although they'll become more available over time.

Moving onto the display, the Pixel 7a offers an edge-to-edge 6.2-inch display with a front camera cutout. It's an FHD OLED that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it far superior to the iPhone SE 3 in pretty much every aspect. Apple's budget phone offers a 4.7-inch HD LCD at 60Hz. This means that Google's smartphone has a larger, smoother, and clearer screen.

Consequently, this round is an easy win for the Google Pixel 7a, as it has a more modern look and a noticeably better display. That's not to mention that the Pixel 7a offers four finishes — Charcoal, Coral, Snow, and Sea — while the iPhone SE 3 settles for just three — Red, Starlight, and Midnight.

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Performance

Google Pixel 7a in white

Smartphones are technically portable computers, so their performance matters a lot. Both devices pack silicon manufactured by their respective companies, so a lot of which phone you pick will come down to ecosystem preference, but there are some key differences we should highlight.

The Pixel 7a is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip. And, while this chip is more recent than the iPhone SE 3's A15 Bionic, and has two additional cores, it actually falls behind in terms of performance. Looking at benchmark comparisons, it appears that Apple's 15 Bionic scores higher in pretty much every single relevant test, including single-core, multi-core, gaming, and overall. It's also more power efficient, spending less battery while delivering better performance.

However, one key difference between the approaches taken by Google and Apple is the former's deployment of AI-related features. While the A15 Bionic chip packs a neural engine and scores higher in machine learning tests, there actually aren't many smarts built into iOS by default. You do get offline dictation support, which is also available on the Pixel 7a. However, beyond that, there's not much going on in this department. Meanwhile, you get to remove unwanted people and objects from photos on the Pixel 7a, along with other features like automatic voice dictation. That's not to mention the camera output enhancements that are powered by the Tensor G2 chip.

One key difference between the approaches taken by Google and Apple is the former's deployment of AI-related features.

While the Pixel 7a packs 8GB of RAM, you should take into consideration that Android 13 is "hungrier" than iOS 16. So even with just 4GB of RAM, the iPhone SE 3 can still deliver a smooth, lag-free performance. In the Pixel 7a's defense, though, you get 128GB of SSD storage on the base model, which is double the 64GB offered by the entry-level iPhone SE 3.

Speaking of Android and iOS, Google promises around three years of feature updates and around five for security patches. Meanwhile, Apple makes no promises, but it typically offers updates for about double these time periods. So you could be getting around five years of feature updates, and maybe an additional four for security patches. For example, Apple recently released a security patch for the iPhone 5S, which was released back in 2013. The iPhone SE 3 will theoretically have a longer life as a result.

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Cameras

When buying a smartphone, one should also consider the camera output. After all, we nowadays spend a lot of time documenting our lives digitally. Having a solid camera ensures that the memories are stored in high resolution. This round is another win for the Pixel 7a, as it features superior front and rear-facing cameras. That's not to mention that it relies on superior software image processing.

On the rear side, Google's phone offers a 64MP wide lens, in addition to a 13MP ultra-wide one. This dual camera system is obviously more advanced than the 12MP wide lens on the iPhone SE 3 in pretty much every single way. Similarly, you get a 13MP front-facing camera on the Pixel 7a, which is better than Apple's 7MP one. That's not to mention that the Pixel 7a supports face unlock, a feature that isn't supported on the iPhone SE 3.

Both phones offer portrait modes, allowing you to focus on a certain subject and blur the background. However, with the Google Pixel 7a, you're getting a dual-camera system with better processing, resulting in more accurate subject edge detection. That's not to mention the superior zoom, macro mode, and night mode on the Pixel 7a. The camera on the iPhone SE 3 is way behind in terms of features and modes in comparison. While you do get portrait mode support, the output is not as accurate, due to Apple's inferior processing and the single-lens layout.

So with Google's phone, you're getting camera output similar to that produced by some flagship phones. Meanwhile, Apple provides you with very basic features.

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Battery and charging

The Pixel 7a and iPhone SE 3 support similar charging speeds, with both phones offering up to 18W wired or 7.5W Qi wireless charging. The Google phone has a significantly larger battery though, and seemingly lasts longer on a single charge. While the iPhone SE 3 may last you a full day with minimal use, active, outdoor usage could leave you out of juice halfway through the day.

Another aspect to consider here is the charging port. The Pixel 7a has a USB Type-C port, which is more recent and universally adopted. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 3 still relies on the ancient, proprietary Lightning port for charging and data transfer. As a result, this round is another win for the Google Pixel 7a.

Pixel 7a vs iPhone SE 3: Which one is right for you?

In terms of design and technology, the Google Pixel 7a is superior in most aspects. So if you're looking to get more value out of your money, then this is the device to choose. While it costs slightly more than the iPhone SE 3, it's significantly better as an overall package. So for around $70 more, you get more, higher quality camera lenses, a larger, clearer display, a more modern design, and much more.

If you're stuck using Apple's ecosystem, or you're looking for a cheaper smartphone, then the Apple iPhone SE 3 is still a decent pick. While it has an outdated chassis, inferior display and cameras, and a smaller build, it still performs remarkably well, especially when compared to other mid-range phones. Though, you may want to avoid the base model of this iPhone, as 64GB of storage may not be sufficient if you don't heavily rely on cloud storage.