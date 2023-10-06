Smartphone fans and reviewers flocked to praise Apple for making the iPhone 15 series more comfortable to hold, after years of boxy and angular iPhone releases. But while Apple is only just now figuring out what great smartphone design looks like, Google has been perfecting it for years through the Pixel lineup. The company's newest devices, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, aren't just like the other thoughtfully designed smartphones. From the fashionable and functional camera bar to the aggressive curves on the corners, there's a lot to like about this year's Pixel phones. With these devices, we've finally reached peak smartphone design. Here's what makes Google stand out, and why it's worth copying.

The iconic camera bar

With the camera bar on Pixel smartphones, Google has simultaneously achieved two goals that are hard to attain at the same time. On one hand, the company has created an identifiable symbol that instantly represents its brand. When you see a phone with a camera bar — whether it's in a case or in the hand — you immediately know it's a Pixel. In terms of branding, it's hard for Google to have been more successful with the Pixel lineup's design, and that includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

However, this can easily turn into a negative attribute of Pixel phones if it isn't also functional. Luckily, the camera bump has underrated functionality. Like the camera bumps on other smartphones, the camera bar on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro gives Google more room to fit impressive camera systems. Unlike other smartphones, Google isn't ridiculed for the fairly large protrusion. That's because the camera bar's design means that both the left and right sides of the phone's backing can rest flat on a surface. There's no wobbling here as a result, and it makes using Pixel 8 devices on a table or desk a better experience.

A fun pebble-shaped design

Pixel smartphones have always had a curved design, even when Samsung and Apple shifted toward rectangular slabs. This year, Google took that history to a whole new level with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These devices feature an aluminum frame with aggressive curves on the corners, and it's a design that looks and feels great. The back glass curves into the smartphone's frame, leaving no semblance of a right angle, or anything close to it. Compared to Apple and Samsung flagships, Google's Pixel phones still have the most curvature, and they're very comfortable to hold.

Of the devices I've tried this year — there's more than 10 great phones in total — the Pixel 7 Pro held the "most comfortable" title. While I haven't tried out the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just yet, I expect it to be even better feeling than last year's model. It's worth mentioning that this year's Pixel phones do not have a curved display, which marks the first time we've seen a flat display on a "Pro" Pixel in two years. However, since the screen's glass is still chamfered, it gives the same curved feel as we've come to expect from Pixel phones.

Other notable improvements

There are a few other design improvements that add up to make this year's Pixel the best smartphone design we've seen. The hole-punch cutout in the display remains the same as prior Pixels, but Google has somehow managed to make face unlock on the Pixel 8 series more secure. The company claims this has the same level of security as a fingerprint sensor, which the Pixel 8 series also features under the display. These spec bumps aren't design changes per se, but they allow Google to offer great biometric security options without the design compromises, like the Dynamic Island on iPhone. Apple's Face ID is more secure than Google's face unlock, but it's hard to argue the Dynamic Island looks better than the tiny hole punch on the Pixel 8 Pro.

There's also the fact that Google is offering matte back glass on the Pixel 8 Pro this year, which is a new addition. Previously, the higher-end Pixel smartphones featured a glossy back glass. This is a small tweak that might come down to personal preference, but I tend to prefer frosted or matte glass options on my smartphones. What's less up to preference is the comfort of the Pixel 8 Pro, which looks to be improved thanks to the matte texture.

It all adds up to peak smartphone design

Individually, these design elements might not make a big impact on daily use of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In fact, some of these design features have been present on Pixel devices for years. But it's their combined presence on the Pixel 8 series that makes these two phones a representation of peak smartphone design. Comfort, form, function, branding — it's all here. Google has found a winner with the Pixel 8 series design, and other manufacturers should take note.