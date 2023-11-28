Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras. $549 at Amazon

Cyber Monday may be over, but some retailers are still offering attractive discounts on a range of electronics for folks who might have missed the sale. One such deal that caught our eye is the Pixel 8, which has a $699 MSRP, but is currently available for just $549 on Amazon. That's a massive $150 off the asking price, making it one of the most lucrative smartphone deals still available right now.

From what we can tell, it is the lowest price for the Pixel 8 on Amazon, which is as good a reason as any to grab it if you're looking for a premium new Android smartphone without breaking the bank. However, the discount is only available on the Obsidian (black) model, while the Hazel and Rose colorways are listed at $689 and $699, respectively.

Also, these prices are for the 128GB model, so be prepared to pay a lot more if you want the 256GB variant. As per the listing, the 256GB model in Hazel or Obsidian would cost you $749 and $759, respectively, while the Rose variant is the only one that's available at a discount right now, with an asking price of $609. While a brand-new Pixel 8 at these prices is a smashing deal, it's unlikely to last long, so you need to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

The Pixel 8 is one of the best smartphones at its price, and we even called it "the best base model flagship" when we reviewed it last month. It is a polished, capable, and beautiful smartphone that does not cost an arm and a leg, and is the best way to get a pure Android experience without all the bloatware preinstalled by other Android vendors. So if you want a new Android phone this holiday season for yourself or a family member, get the Pixel 8 right now at a never-before price.