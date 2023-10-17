Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro The smartest smartphone The Pixel 8 Pro features the powerful new Tensor G3 chipset, on-device generative AI, fun colors, a brighter display, and a ton of smart camera features. While it's pricier than last year's model, the improvements make it well worth the cost for a high-end flagship Android. Pros Impressively bright and vibrant display On-device generative AI is incredible Excellent camera features Cons Price increased from previous model $999 at Best Buy

Google recently announced the Pixel 8 series, and both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have a lot to offer. The Pixel 8 Pro is the more interesting of the two as it offers an incredible flagship experience that’s more than capable of taking on today’s best phones like the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, some might say the Pixel Fold is an even more interesting device because of the foldable form factor. We’ll see how both of these phones compare and which one you should be buying.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel Fold: Price, specs, and availability

The Pixel 8 Pro launched alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 on Oct. 12. You can get it in three finishes: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay. All these colors look great, but the blue finish on the Bay model might be the funnest option. Pricing starts at $999 for the 128GB model and goes up to $1,399 for the 1TB model. All models share 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold was announced back at a Google I/O event in May 2023. It’s available for purchase right now, and you can get it in two colors: Porcelain and Obsidian. Pricing starts at $1,799 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model costs $1,919. Both models share 12GB of RAM. Pricing is expensive, but it’s on par with other foldables.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel Fold SoC Google Tensor G3 Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness Cover: 5.8-inch 2092x1080p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6-inch 2208x1840p OLED @120Hz RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 256/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 4,821mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Operating System Android 14 Android Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD 9.5MP f/2.2 outer dual PD selfie camera with fixed focus, 8MP f/2.0 inner selfie camera with fixed focus Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom 48MP f/1.7 primary Quad PD with OIS+CLAF, 10.8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with 121.1-degree FoV, 10.8MP f/3.05 5x telephoto with dual PDAF and Super Res Zoom up to 20x Dimensions 6.4x 3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) Folded: 5.5x3.1x0.5 inches (139.7x79.5x12.1mm), Unfolded: 5.5x6.2x0.2 inches (139.7x158.8x5.8mm) Colors Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Obsidian, Porcelain Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 10 ounces (283g) Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 30W wired fast charging, Qi wireless charging IP Rating IP68 IPX8

Design

Many people really enjoyed the design of the Pixel 6, and Google has been sticking with a similar design language ever since. The visor-like camera bump on the back immediately lets you know that you’re looking at a Pixel. While the camera bump on the Fold doesn’t go all the way to the edges like other Pixels, it still maintains a similar aesthetic. However, that’s where the similarities end. These phones couldn’t be more different from each other in terms of functionality. One is your standard slab-style flagship, while the other is foldable.

The Pixel Fold has a thin passport-style shape when it’s fully open, like the Galaxy Fold 5. It’s shorter and wider than the Galaxy Fold 5, which means it has an outer screen that's more comfortable to use. The Galaxy Fold has a weirdly tall aspect ratio, and it takes some getting used to coming from a regular phone. As such, the phone feels great to use when it is closed.

It uses an aluminum and glass construction alongside a stainless steel hinge. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and it even features IPX8 dust and water resistance. The hinge feels firm, and even though the Pixel Fold can't fold completely flat, it's not something you'll notice much after you start using the phone normally.

While the Pixel Fold looks and feels great, you might enjoy the Pixel 8 Pro even more. The 8 Pro uses a matte frosted glass on the back and a striking aluminum visor housing the camera system that blends into the aluminum frame. It looks fantastic in the new Bay color, and the rounded corners help it feel great in the hand. Neither phone feels heavy in the hand, but the Pixel 8 Pro (7.5 ounces) is lighter than the Pixel Fold (10 ounces).

As for the front, both phones have completely flat OLED panels, which look and feel better compared to the screen on the Pixel 7 Pro. To sum it up, both of these phones are well made, look great, and feel excellent in the hand.

Display

Since these phones have different form factors, the displays will be drastically different. Let’s start with the Pixel 8 Pro. It has thinner bezels and flatter edges compared to the curved screen we’ve seen on previous phones. This one has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a resolution of 1344x2992. The panel is an LTPO OLED, meaning it can drop from 120Hz to 1Hz when you’re not interacting with it. This saves battery life and makes the phone more efficient. The most interesting part about the 8 Pro’s display is the fact that it has a peak brightness of 2400 nits. That’s much higher than most flagships, and it means that this phone should be quite easy to use when outdoors.

Now, let's move to the Fold and start with the outside cover display. It’s a 5.8-inch 120Hz OLED with LTPO with a peak brightness of 1550 nits and a 1080x2092 resolution. The aspect ratio is wider than most phones, but that makes sense for the design, as the Fold’s cover display is more enjoyable to use than most foldables.

As for the inner display, it’s a 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED with an 1840x2208 resolution. It has a peak brightness of 1450 nits and features HDR10+. Like the outer display, it also features LTPO, meaning it can drop to 1Hz when needed. The bezels here are quite thick, but Google says this was intentional as they had to cram in some of the hinge components above and below the screen to make the phone thinner.

Since the phones are so radically different, it’s hard to say which is better. On paper, the Pixel 8 Pro’s display is brighter, sharper, and has thinner bezels, but that seems like an unfair comparison. The foldable form factor opens the door to incredible multitasking that you don’t get with the 8 Pro. It ultimately comes down to what you’re looking for.

Performance and battery life

This is a clear win for the Pixel 8 Pro in both departments thanks to the new Tensor G3 chip, which is more efficient than the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold. It also has 12GB of RAM and brings a lot of improvements in the AI department (more on that later).

In our review, the Tensor G3 showed better thermal performance than the Tensor G2. It even made it through a 20-minute Extreme Stress Test in 3D Mark, which is something a lot of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Android phones could not do. It still gets hot when using generative AI features like Magic Editor, but it stays relatively cool otherwise. While the Tensor G3 isn't the fastest chip around, it's a step in the right direction considering the letdowns of Tensor G2.

Another win over the Pixel Fold is the fact that the Pixel 8 series now features on-device generative AI with twice as many machine learning algorithms. This means the chip can generate data and images without any assistance from the cloud. All of that allows Google to introduce new features in the camera app, better interactions with Google Assistant, and improved text-to-speech performance, which we'll touch on in the next section.

Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro is much better in the performance department. Not only does it have more clever features, but Tensor G3 is more efficient than the chip inside the Pixel Fold. Of course, this efficiency also helps with battery life improvements in the Pixel 8 Pro.

During the review process, we found the Pixel 8 Pro lasted a full day while giving 5-6 hours of on-screen time. While that still isn't mind-blowing compared to other flagships, it's better than previous Pixels such as the Fold. Battery life on the Pixel Fold is just OK, and if you're going to be using the inner display a lot, the Fold might not last through the day at times. So, if you care about better performance and battery life, the Pixel 8 Pro is the better option.

Software experience

The Pixel Fold launched with Android 13 out of the box, but you can update it to Android 14. If you buy a Pixel 8 Pro right now, it will already come with Android 14 pre-installed. This version of Android brings better battery life, a new and improved camera interface, and more lock screen customizations.

While both phones offer an excellent software experience, the Pixel 8 Pro has more going for it thanks to the Tensor G3, which brings on-device generative AI. Google Assistant can now summarize webpages for you, speech-to-text is faster since it’s processed on the device, and Pixel Call Screen has also been improved thanks to the better natural language processing.

These are all Pixel 8-exclusive features, meaning you can’t get them on any other Android device (for now). Google is also promising seven years of software and security updates for both the Pixel 8 series smartphones, which is just incredible.

On the other hand, Pixel Fold benefits from a software experience that’s exclusive to foldables. You get native split-screen multitasking, a dock at the bottom that houses your favorite apps, and continuity between both the inner and outer screens. This means you can start using an app on the cover screen, unfold the device, and continue where you left off on the larger inner screen.

However, the experience on the Fold isn’t perfect. While a good number of apps work well with the Fold, you’ll often run some that aren’t properly optimized for the foldable form factor. The Pixel fold opens into a landscape orientation by default, and many apps are designed for portrait mode. This means many apps just look and feel strange until you rotate the phone. Android apps, in general, need a lot of work to work perfectly for foldables.

Cameras

Pixels are known for their great camera experience, so this area is important to consider. The Pixel Fold has a 9MP selfie camera above the cover screen and another 8MP selfie camera above the inner screen. As for the primary cameras, you get the main 48MP sensor, a 10.8MP 5x telephoto sensor, and another 10.8MP ultrawide sensor. In a nutshell, the camera experience on the Pixel Fold is quite good, and it should be enough for most people. It captures plenty of detail, low-light performance is excellent thanks to Night Sight, and the telephoto camera also performs admirably.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro blows it out of the water both in terms of hardware and software. Google’s newest flagship has a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP 5x telephoto sensor. The 8 Pro captures more detail, offers better low-light performance, and has better results with the telephoto camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro generating entirely new realistic-looking backgrounds in under a minute.

But the real magic lies in the software. The Pixel 8 Pro now features Magic Editor, which allows you to move subjects, change the background, and completely remove elements from the photo. You can see it in action in the collage above. The left is the original shot, and the background on the image on the right is completely generated by AI. It's surprising just how well this works.

Another new feature is Best Take, which takes multiple group photos and swaps people’s faces to create a picture with everyone’s best expression. There are also some video-specific features, such as Video Boost and Audio Magic Eraser. We can't cover everything here, so we recommend checking out our full review to see everything in detail.

To sum it up, the cameras are much better on the Pixel 8 Pro. If you care about taking the best photos and videos and want to try out some AI magic, it’s the clear choice.

Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel Fold: Which one should you buy?

Google seems to have struck gold with the Pixel 8 Pro this year. Thanks to the improvements in performance, battery life, cameras, and the bevy of smart AI features, it’s the most complete Pixel phone yet. The Pixel Fold is great for early adopters and those who want to experience something fresh, but the Pixel 8 Pro is the one for the masses. It has better cameras, a brighter display, and on-device generative AI. We expect it to land on our list of the best Android phones very soon.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold will be a tougher sell for most people, especially at $1,799. However, if you’re looking for a thin and light foldable that also takes excellent photos, it’s not a bad choice. Just keep in mind that foldables are still geared towards early adopters, and there’s still some time before we get better multitasking and app support for these devices.