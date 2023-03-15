The leaks have been plentiful over the past day, as we've seen renders and details for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold. Now, it looks like we're getting our first look at the Pixel 8, which doesn't look all that different from the previous model, but there are some changes.

From what we can see from the renders, the Pixel 8 looks, for the most part, identical to the previous year's model. Now, if you were a fan of the design, chances are, you won't be disappointed. The rear has the iconic camera bar making an appearance, and the overall design of the phone looks a little more rounded on the edges.

Now thanks to these rounded corners, it looks like the overall dimensions will get slightly smaller as the previous model, coming in at 150.5mm x 70.8mm x 8.9mm. As far as screen size, we can expect a 6.2-inch display, which is just a touch smaller than the current Pixel 7. While we don't get a significant change with the upcoming model visually, there is the chance that it could feel quite different in the hand, which is more important.

While it's good to be able to see the hardware early, Google's strong points for its smartphones has always been its software. So it will be more interesting to see the kinds of software innovations will come to light when the handsets are officially announced sometime this year.

As to when they might make an appearance, there's always a good chance that we could get our first glimpse in May, when Google will hold its annual I/O developer conference. In addition to the new Pixel 8 series, rumors are also indicating that we will also get our first official look at the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold at the event as well.

Source: MySmartPrice