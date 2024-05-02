Key Takeaways Google Pixel 8a product page leaked, revealing AI smartphone features for photo editing and AI-powered assistant Gemini.

Leaks also mention smart home control, Google device compatibility, and free trials for premium services.

The official Pixel 8a reveal is expected at the Google I/O event on May 14.

As hard as companies try, sometimes the information on their products arrives in the public's hands sooner than they want. And while it may scupper a company's plans, it's certainly good news for consumers who are excited about the next big thing. Google is the latest subject of leaks after a product page for the Pixel 8a revealed what the product's store page looks like.

Google's Pixel 8a product page leaks online

As reported by Neowin, the Google Pixel 8a has been subjected to a barrage of leaks recently. First, we learned of all the different colors it will come in, then we got the low-down on all of its features. Now, the motherlode of Pixel 8a leaks has arrived after the aptly-named @evleaks on X posted a thread of screenshots showing off its product page ahead of schedule.

The first thing that jumps out is Google naming the Pixel 8a an "AI smartphone." It doesn't seem to feature a huge dependency on AI, though; from the product page, it looks like the Google Pixel 8a will rely on AI tools for photo editing and using Gemini as the phone's assistant. Other than that, the product page describes what you'd expect from a Google phone; the ability to control smart home devices, compatibility with other Google devices, and even free trials for the tech giant's premium services.

The leaks don't reveal the price, but we shouldn't have to wait long until we find out how much it will cost. We expect to see the official Pixel 8a reveal during the Google I/O event, which takes place on May 14. Until then, take a peek at the leaks and see what bits jump out at you most.