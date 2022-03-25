Google will allow Pixel users to opt-out of Android Beta Program without wiping device

Android Beta Program allows Pixel users to try out new software releases ahead of their official release. Up until now, if you wanted to migrate to the final, public release at the end of the beta program, you had no choice but to wipe your phone. Thankfully, that won’t be the case moving forward.

Yesterday, Google dropped the first beta build of Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) for the Pixel 6 series. As part of the announcement, Google revealed an important change for the beta program moving forward. For future beta releases, Pixel users will get an official stable release at the end of the beta cycle so that they can opt out of the beta program without having to wipe their device.

“For future beta releases, we will ensure that all beta devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro series) receive each official stable release to the public so you can opt-out without a data wipe for a limited time until you apply the next beta update. The next stable public release will be in June,” reads an official Google announcement on Reddit.

The final, stable release of Android 12 QRP3 will arrive in June. Once users install the new update, they can go to google.com/beta and opt-out of the program without wiping data.

When Google released the final Android 12 release, it offered Pixel users a similar “window of opportunity to unenroll without wiping your device.” While it was a one-off thing, Google is now making this a permanent change.

Android 12 QRP3 Beta 1.1 is a minor update that fixes bugs and glitches present in the previous build. This interim build is intended only for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The final build of QRP3 will be delivered in June as Pixel Feature Drop, and it will be available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google