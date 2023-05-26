Pixel At a Glance was first introduced some years back, giving Pixel users the ability to get helpful information without the use of push notifications. The alerts just show up on your lock screen and provide just enough information to keep in the loop without having to unlock your device. Over the years, Google has expanded its feature set, giving users the ability to see upcoming reminders, alarms, package deliveries, earthquake alerts, and more. Now it looks like Google has expanded the feature to ridesharing, giving users status alerts from services like Uber and Lyft.

The new feature was discovered by 9to5Google, highlighting that the new alert is now available in the At a Glance settings list. In the settings, there is now a “Show the status of your ride” toggle that can be enabled, and will provide details about the status of the ridesharing service that you are using. The news outlets reports that as far as status updates go, it "will show how far out a car is to your position." In addition, it looks like Uber and Lyft are two services that are being supported currently. It's unclear if other services will be included in the future. While this is an excellent addition, the At a Glance list is growing quite large, hopefully Google will be able to better consolidate the list going forward if more is to be added.

In addition to the new feature above, Google could also be working on a new At a Glance alert that will look after your hearing. Deep diving into a recent update for the Android System Intelligence system component on the Pixel 7, it had a reference to a "Loud sound alert" capability, which would give users a heads-up when in an environment that has sounds that could damage one's hearing. It's unclear when this feature will arrive, but hopefully it will pop up soon, as it could be a truly helpful option to have at a glance.