Pixel’s At a Glance widget will soon let you track your cab bookings and food deliveries

Back in April, a teardown of the Google app revealed that the At a Glance widget on Pixel devices might soon get support for grocery delivery tracking. Now, Mishaal Rahman has spotted three more features that might soon show up in the At a Glance widget — cross-device timer info, ridesharing service status, and food delivery arrival status.

In a recent tweet, Rahman shared a screenshot of the upcoming features and revealed some details about the supported services. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the At a Glance settings include three additional toggles, namely Cross device timer, Ridesharing service, and Food delivery. While these features are not live at the moment, they could make their way to users with an upcoming update for the Google app.

Once the features roll out, the Cross device timer feature will let users view timer info from all devices connected to their Google account in the At a Glance widget. In addition, users will be able to track their Uber and Lyft cab bookings in the widget, along with Doordash delivery statuses. Google might add support for more ridesharing and food delivery services in time for the rollout, but we don’t have any information regarding the same at the moment.

Uber & Lyft for supported ridesharing sources. Doordash for supported food delivery sources. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 7, 2022

The At a Glance widget on Pixel devices has received several useful features over the last few months. The widget received support for the battery and connection status for Bluetooth devices with the March 2022 Pixel Feature Drop. It previously received Nest doorbell alerts, fitness app activity, a flashlight reminder, a safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app, and bedtime alerts from the Clock app.

