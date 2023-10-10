Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 A great pair of earbuds that delivers excellent quality audio, up to five hours of listening time, and stay connected with Google Assistant. $59 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great wireless earbuds deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. But if you're an Android or Pixel smartphone user, and are in need of an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than the Pixel Buds A-series that are now on sale for just $59 for a limtied time.

The earbuds are sleek, and come in a few colors, but most importantly you get a comfortable fit with high-quality audio. The Google Pixel Buds A-series are also capable of providing easy voice access to a variety of functions thanks to support for Google Assistant. Battery life is pretty good too coming in at up to five hours, 24 hours total with the included charging case.

If you're someone that talks a lot on the go, you're going to love the beam forming microphones that keep your voice clear, even in noisy environments. The Buds A-series also features Adaptive Sound that can lower and increase the volume depending on the environment. Also water resistance allows you to feel confident when taking the earbuds into light rain or even the gym.

While there's nothing spectacular about the Buds A-series, you still get a very solid pair of earbuds that are comfortable to wear, reliable, and come in priced well below retail at just $59. So if you've been searching for a pair of great earbuds that won't break the bank, this is going to be it. Of course, there's always going to be better earbuds, but you're also going to be paying a lot more too.