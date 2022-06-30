Pixel Buds A-Series update fixes buggy Bass slider

In December last year, Google rolled out a firmware update for its affordable TWS earbuds — the Pixel Buds A-Series. The update introduced a couple of new features, including a new slider to adjust the bass, a Loudness compensation toggle, improved device switching capabilities, and more. However, since the rollout, we’ve seen several reports about users facing issues with the new Bass slider. Google is now finally addressing the issue with a new Pixel Buds A-Series update.

In a recent post on the Google Pixel Buds Help community forums, Google announced the latest firmware update for the Pixel Buds A-Series. As mentioned earlier, the update (firmware version 3.415) addresses the “toggle button issues with the EQ/bass slider feature where the bass effect continued to revert to original.” It has already started rolling out to Pixel Buds A-Series users worldwide, and Google says that it should reach all users over the course of the next two weeks.

Once the update reaches your device, it should automatically make its way to your Pixel Buds A-Series the next time you use them with a device running Android 6.0 or later. Google says that this process takes about ten minutes and it shouldn’t affect usability. The update will be installed the next time you place the Pixel Buds A-Series in the charging case. Google further notes that the update will only be installed if the earbuds and charging case have sufficient battery life and it may take multiple attempts for the update to complete.

In case the update is still not installed for some reason, you can trigger the process manually by navigating to the Firmware Update section in the Pixel Buds app and selecting the “Update available” option while the earbuds are in the charging case with the lid open.

Have you received the latest Pixel Buds A-series update? Does it successfully address the Bass slider bug? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google Pixel Buds Help

Via: 9to5Google