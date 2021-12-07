Latest Pixel Buds A-Series update brings a few new features

Google is rolling out a firmware update to its affordable TWS earbuds — the Pixel Buds A-Series. The update brings several new features to the earbuds, including a Bass slider in the companion app, a Loudness compensation toggle, and more.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update started rolling out to users alongside the latest Pixel Feature Drop. It adds a new slider in the Pixel Buds companion app that lets you adjust the bass from -1 to +4. Google claims that the new slider gives users access to “twice the bass range” on devices running Android 6.0 and above. The update also includes a new Loudness compensation toggle in the Sound settings that helps you tune and improve the bass and treble at lower volume levels.

Furthermore, the update brings improved device switching capabilities to the Pixel Buds A-Series. This allows users to “search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable.” In addition, the update packs general bug fixes and stability improvements for the TWS earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update (version 3.223.0) has already started rolling out and it should reach all users “over the coming days.” It’s worth mentioning that Google hasn’t released a similar update for the 2nd-generation Pixel Buds, though.

