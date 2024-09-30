Key Takeaways New Pixel Buds Pro 2 features can now be accessed on Windows and macOS with a web app update.

Users on Sonoma 14 or newer and Windows 11 or newer can visit mypixelbuds.google.com to update.

You can now enjoy all Pixel Buds features on desktops just as you can on your phone or Chromebook.

If you've picked up the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the past few days, you may have noticed that they don't have all of their features unlocked if you used them on a Windows or macOS. The official app that lets you access all of its settings didn't work on them, meaning you could only use them as regular headphones. Fortunately, it seems that Google is changing that, as new documentation reveals instructions for desktops.

Google finally brings the Pixel Buds web app to Windows and macOS

As spotted by Android Authority, the support page for the Pixel Buds has received an update. Now, the website contains instructions for updating your Pixel Buds using the web app on a desktop:

For MacOS (Sonoma 14 or newer) and Windows (Windows 11 or newer), visit mypixelbuds.google.com.

Sure enough, if you click that link, you're ready to a setup page to get your Pixel Buds connected. In terms of features, you should be able to do everything you can on a mobile device or Chromebook. So, go ahead and give it a spin if you've been dying to use all of your Pixel Buds features on your desktop. There doesn't seem to be a desktop app right now, but the web service is definitely better than nothing.

If this has inspired you to make your Pixel Buds your new day-to-day hjeadphones, just remember that Google really, really wants you to clean them out every so often. And if you have some Pixel Buds Pro that you want to keep safe no matter where you go, be sure to check out the best Pixel Buds Pro cases to keep your earpieces safe and secure.