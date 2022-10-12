Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A are heavily discounted during Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has many great deals on headphones and earbuds. Some of the best deals we have spotted so far include $50 off on the Galaxy Buds 2, Sony WH-1000XM5 getting a rare $50 discount, and Bose QuietComfort 45 hitting their lowest price yet. In addition, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are also seeing a big price drop.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have received a deep discount during the Prime Early Access Sale, which knocks $48 off their retail price. Normally available for $200, Google’s latest flagship earbuds are currently selling for just $152. This is a new all-time low for the earbuds, beating the previous lowest price of $175 that we saw in August.

If you’re looking for something cheaper and don’t mind the lack of ANC, you’ll be glad to know that the affordable Pixel Buds A are also on sale. These affordable pair of earbuds normally retail at $99, but just for today, you can grab them for just $66.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s flagship earbuds and have all the bells and whistles you expect from a premium pair of TWS, including powerful ANC, great sound and calling experience, comfortable fit, and solid battery life. They offer up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 31 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also offer IPX4 sweat protection, wireless charging support, touch controls, and Fast Pair with compatible devices. You can read more about the earbuds in our full review.

Speaking of the Pixel Buds A, they’re decent earbuds, offering good sound and a comfortable design. Just like the Pro model, they’re water and sweat-resistant, but you won’t get active noise cancellation on these. The beamforming mics on the Pixel Buds A do a great job cutting out ambient noise during calls while also powering the Adaptive Sound feature that automatically adjusts the volume level as you move from noisy to quiet places.