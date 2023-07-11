Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series might not be at the top of our list of the best wireless earbuds, but they have a lot going on for them. The flagship Pixel Buds Pro offers all the premium features you get with much more expensive earbuds from other OEMs at a slightly more reasonable price, while the Pixel Buds A-Series is one of the best options under $100. If you've been on the shelf about either of these earbuds, now would be a great time to snag a pair. That's because the Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series are down to their lowest prices yet for Prime Day.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's flagship wireless earbuds offering excellent audio output, a comfortable fit, decent battery life, and impressive ANC capabilities. The earbuds also offer intuitive and customizable gesture inputs, Google Fast Pair support, and multipoint connectivity to help you switch between two connected devices seamlessly. The Pixel Buds Pro are also the only flagship earbuds on the market that offer hands-free Google Assistant support, which lets you summon the digital assistant with the "Hey Google" or "OK Google" hotwords.

If that's something you're looking for, you should grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro on Prime Day. The earbuds are currently available at a 30% discount, which brings them down to just $139. That's a great price for all the features you get, especially if you often call upon Google Assistant throughout your day. You'll appreciate the convenience of hands-free activation.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $139 $200 Save $61 The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $139 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a more budget-friendly alternative to the Pro model for those who are fine sacrificing a few premium features for additional savings. Unlike the Pro model, the earbuds don't offer ANC support and wireless charging. But the A-Series deliver great sound quality for the price, a comfortable fit, the same fantastic gesture inputs, Google Fast Pair, and hands-free Assistant support.

Thanks to the impressive set of features on offer, the Pixel Buds A-Series are one of our favorite options under $100. But with this Prime Day deal, you can buy them at a flat 40% discount. However, if you're bummed out by the lack of ANC, you might want to take a look at some of the other excellent earbuds on sale during Prime Day, like the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. It's slightly better overall on the spec sheet but lacks hands-free Google Assistant support and has finicky gesture controls.

Google Pixel Buds A Series $59 $99 Save $40 Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a great buy for those who want a premium build and great audio output at an affordable price. $59 at Amazon

Which Pixel Buds Should you get?

The Pixel Buds Pro is my preferred pick because it offers ANC and multipoint connectivity. For me, these features are worth the full retail price and are hard to pass at $139. But if you'd much rather save some money for the other amazing Prime Day deals, don't care about ANC and multipoint connectivity, and are fine taking a minor hit in the audio quality, the Pixel Buds A-Series won't disappoint at $59.