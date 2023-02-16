Google's Pixel Buds Pro seems to be revving the engines as an audio enhancement update approaches.

According to 9to5Google and their latest APK deep dive, the most recent update to the Pixel Buds app seems to contain information regarding the wireless buds' upcoming Spatial Audio update. Google started teasing support for Spatial Audio along with head-tracking capabilities for Android 13 in early 2022 as it moved into the testing phase. However, proper support for the new audio feature rolled out on the Pixel 6 and 7 series devices ahead of its Pro variant earbuds. Although, that update that brought the feature to the most recent two phone series only involved wired earbuds.

9to5 was able to force the new Spatial Audio page for the Pixel Buds Pro to appear through the app to see what it may contain during its full release. The page appears to show a quick description of Spatial Audio, informing users that it aims to "enhance your audio experience with immersive surround sound." Google then offers two options for using the new feature: Spatial Audio and Head-Tracking. While the former involves enhancing the sounds we hear, the latter aims at rendering the sound from your buds in a more natural state as you turn, lift, and lower your head.

The Pixel Buds app also includes a quick video directly above these two sound options for the Pixel Buds Pro. Toggling one on and the other (or both on) and then playing the video offers an example of the features in action. It's a welcome way of allowing users to fine-tune their buds even more without needing to leave the page entirely.

It is good to see that full support for Spatial Audio is on the way for the Pixel Buds Pro, but its release timeline isn't so obvious. If we were to guess, Google could be prepping the Pixel Buds Pro to receive this audio update in the upcoming March feature drop for Pixel devices. Google rolled out the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 patch to those enrolled in the program a week ago. And while there haven't been any signs of the Buds Pro receiving any new features, it may simply be packaged alongside the full release in March.

Source: 9to5Google