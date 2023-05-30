Google's latest public beta for Android 14, known as Beta 2.1, seemed to promise a more polished experience compared to previous iterations. However, reports indicate that even this version is not without its flaws, with the camera app causing complications, specifically on Pixel devices.

According to a test by Android Police, after attempting to switch to the ultrawide lens on a Pixel device, the camera app freezes and subsequently crashes when users try to return to the primary lens. This issue also affects video mode, where a toast message may appear, suggesting that a part of the last recording may not have been saved. Notably, this problem seems to be limited to Pixel 6 and 7 series devices running Android 14 Beta 2.1.

Source Android Police

Fortunately, there are workarounds available to mitigate these crashes. One method involves opening the camera app and switching to portrait mode, then switching back to the standard mode. Following this sequence, the camera app should no longer crash when toggling between the primary and ultrawide lenses. Another workaround involves immediately capturing a photo using the primary lens upon opening the camera app, which appears to prevent crashes when switching lenses.

Interestingly, the camera app does not crash when recording a video with the ultrawide lens and subsequently switching to the primary lens. However, for users who find these workarounds cumbersome and long for a more reliable experience, Google now offers an option to exit the beta entirely and revert to the stable Android 13.

While users have the choice to opt out of the beta, it is hoped that Google will address the camera app issues and release a fix promptly. As the development of Android 14 continues, it remains crucial for Google to address and rectify these glitches to ensure a seamless user experience.