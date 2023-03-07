If you're a Pixel owner, you might have noticed that we're closing out the day, and an update still has not arrived for your device. While the Pixel Feature Drop for March was supposed to launch earlier in the day, the time has come and gone, and now we're left wondering when the update will actually release. Luckily, it looks like we're getting some information through a changelog leak, giving us details of the update that will hopefully arrive soon.

The news was obtained from a changelog update sent out to partners and comes from the folks at 9to5Google. According to the changelog, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are getting enhanced Night Sight features that previously arrived to the Pixel 7 series, allowing users to capture better photos at night, requiring less processing time, while achieving sharper images.

Direct My Call is now apparently being made available on the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a, allowing users to better navigate automated menu systems when on a call. The new update will now also preload the Health Connect app, which was previously downloaded separately through the Google Play Store.

When it comes to updates outside of Pixel devices, Google does mention Fall Detection arriving to the Pixel Watch, along with the recent expansion of Magic Eraser to Google One subscribers. For the most part, these are probably some of the main bullet points of the update, but per usual, there could always be more, and we won't know until we get our hands on it.

Luckily, the update isn't all that critical and for the most part, is something that most users should be able to just wait for. But it's understandable that some want to get their hands on it as soon as possible, tearing it apart to see what goodies lie in the code. As for now, all that we can do is wait and hope that it will arrive soon.

Source: 9to5Google