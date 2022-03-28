Major Pixel Launcher Mods update adds “At a Glance” widget replacing, Android 12 support, and more

When it comes to modifying the Pixel Launcher, the default home screen on Google’s Pixel-branded phones, you can choose between multiple methods. There are a number of Pixel Launcher forks with additional functionalities, or you may rely on an appropriate Xposed module to modify the stock launcher on the fly. In case you want to avoid the hassle of installing Xposed or a second launcher app on your Pixel smartphone just for the sake of customization, you should take a look at the Pixel Launcher Mods project by XDA Recognized Developer Quinny899.

Looks familiar? Well, we did cover the initial version of this app back in 2018. However, Pixel Launcher Mods’ legacy v1 branch is simply inadequate to deal with the updated AOSP Launcher3 codebase, hence why Quinny899 decided to rewrite the entire project from scratch. The newly introduced v2 branch is compatible with Android 12 and up, has all the features from the previous builds, plus a whole lot of additional goodies.

By combining the capability of the Runtime Resource Overlay (RRO) and Magisk’s systemless interface, the new v2 release of Pixel Launcher Mods now lets you replace the “At a Glance” or the Search Box views on the Pixel Launcher with a widget of your own choice. You can also add themed icons to apps that don’t yet have them officially. Best of all, the project is now open-source, which further broadens the customization possibilities thanks to the potential for input from other developers.

The complete list of features can be found below:

Custom icons, including icon packs, adaptive icon packs and Lawnicons

Custom themed icons, add themed icons to apps that don’t yet have them officially

Generate themed icons from supported normal icons

Replace the At a Glance or Search Box with a widget of your choice

Hide apps from the app drawer

Resize widgets beyond their original bounds, down to 1×1 or up to the maximum size of your grid

Hide the status bar clock while the Pixel Launcher is visible, for ultimate minimalism

You can download the precompiled APK of Pixel Launcher Mods from the Releases section of the GitHub repo linked below and start tinkering with the launcher on your Google Pixel smartphone right away. But in order for it to work, you’ll first need to root your device. If you are wondering what the app does behind the scenes, the developer has put together a good write-up on the workflow.

Pixel Launcher Mods: XDA Download and Discussion Thread || GitHub Repo