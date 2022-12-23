Google's Personal Safety app is home to several useful features that could come in handy in dire situations. It gives you access to Emergency SOS and Emergency sharing features to alert trusted contacts in case of an emergency, car crash detection to call for help if you get into a car crash, and crisis alerts to notify you of nearby public emergencies. In addition, the app lets you store critical medical information that could help medical professionals in the event of an accident. The app and its features were previously limited to Google's Pixel lineup, but it's now rolling out to devices from other OEMs with the Android 13 update.

The Personal Safety app won't be available on all Android 13 devices, as Google isn't enforcing OEMs to pre-install it on their devices. Instead, the company is making the app available as an option, and OEMs like Nothing, Sony, iQoo, and Vivo have already started rolling it out to a couple of phones. As Esper's Mishaal Rahman revealed on Twitter (via 9to5Google), the Personal Safety app is available on the following devices running Android 13:

Nothing Phone 1

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 1 IV

iQoo 7

iQoo 8 Pro

iQoo 9 SE

iQoo 9 Pro

iQoo 9T

iQoo I2202

iQoo 11

iQoo Neo7

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X90

Vivo X90 Pro

Although Samsung has released the One UI 5 update based on Android 13 to many of its devices, the Personal Safety app is not available on any Galaxy device. If you own one of the devices mentioned in the list above, you can find the Personal Safety features in the new Personal Safety option in the settings app. It does not appear as a standalone app in the app drawer as on Pixel phones.

Personal Safety on non-Pixel devices gives you access to all features except car crash detection. While Google has opened car crash detection to devices from other OEMs, they must implement Android's Context Hub to enable the feature. 9to5Google states that adding support for Context Hub requires a system update, which is not likely to arrive anytime soon.

Note that since the Android 13 rollout is still ongoing, the Personal Safety app might reach more devices in the coming months.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)

Via: 9to5Google