Pixel smartphones are good, but they aren't the best Android smartphones on the market. For the most part, Pixels are held back by their hardware, but elevated by their software, with Google delivering innovative and unique software features that can only be found on its devices. While updates and Feature Drops are frequent, bringing interesting enhancements, sometimes these updates can also cause unintended problems. That seems to be the case with June update, where many users are experiencing faster-than-normal battery drain on their Pixel smartphones.

The news comes from Reddit and was picked up by the folks at 9to5Google, with many users chiming in about poor battery life after the June update. While some users are seen just a small change, others are sharing that they now need to charge their smartphones at least two times a day. In addition to poor battery life, others have also seen issues related to connectivity, with unreliable mobile data signals.

Regarding the devices affected, it looks like a wide range of Pixel devices are in the mix, but quickly looking through the thread, it's easy to see that many Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series devices are experiencing these issues. While increased battery drain is a big concern, there are also some reports of the phones heating up even more than before, which is quite scary.

While this is a huge pain for those affected, some solutions are available. In the Reddit thread, some users are reporting uninstalling the latest update for Android System Intelligence fixes the problem. Others are claiming that rebooting the handset also fixes the issue as well. Although some of these solutions might work, Google will most likely need to issue an update. We've reached out to Google in hopes of getting some clarity on these issues. We hope that the company is aware and will have a fix available in its next update slated to arrive in the coming weeks.