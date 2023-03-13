Along with the Pixel Feature Drop for March, Google also delivered a new security update, bringing a wealth of new fixes and enhancements to Pixel devices, both old and new. Although Google isn't the first out of the gate for this month, it's still great to see the update rolling out to supported Pixel hardware.

March 2023 Android security bulletin

Per usual, Google shared details about a number of patches that it has issued for its latest release, plugging holes in Android that would otherwise compromise users and the experience. The update features patches for framework, system, and other hardware components used in Android devices. Like any update, there are a lot of moving parts here, with fixes and patches being in the works for months at a time. You can learn more about the full process with our guide here.

March 2023 Pixel update bulletin

In addition, Google offered up Pixel specific security updates and also several fixes to the software experience. Now, the Pixel specific updates will be available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 7 series. There are a lot of different versions going out, so we've listed it verbatim from the Google website below.

Software versions Global Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230305.008.C1

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230305.008.C1

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230305.008.C1

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230305.008.C1

Pixel 7: TQ2A.230305.008

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230305.008.C1 T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US) Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230305.008.A3

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230305.008.A3

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230305.008.A3 Canada Pixel 7: TQ2A.230305.008.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230305.008.A3 WINDTRE (Italy) Pixel 7: TQ2A.230305.008.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230305.008.A3 read more

As far as what kind of fixes are available, Google has hit all areas of the OS, making improvements to its apps, battery, charging, biometrics, camera, system, and more. Again, there are a lot of fixes in this update, so we've listed them below.

What’s included In addition to new features, the March 2023 software update for Pixel devices includes several fixes and improvements across several areas, including device stability, connectivity, performance and more – see below for some notable improvements. Apps Fix for issue causing Live Translate feature to prompt for translation too frequently in certain apps *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally keeping display on while certain app activities are active

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshots from being captured in certain apps

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Wallpaper & style settings to open Battery & Charging Fix for issue occasionally causing app-specific battery restriction settings to be reset after a software update

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Battery Share from charging certain devices or accessories *[2]

General improvements for charging, battery usage or performance in certain conditions *[1]

General improvements for wireless charging stability or performance in certain conditions *[2] Biometrics Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[1] Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally preventing Android Auto to connect wirelessly with certain vehicle head units

Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories Camera General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Improvements for color accuracy or exposure level while using the front camera in certain conditions *[3] Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing display flicker or artifacts in certain apps or conditions *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability or playback errors with certain media apps or content *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing video preview to flicker in certain apps *[1] Framework Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying in certain apps or conditions Sensors Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions *[4]

General improvements for adaptive brightness response in certain conditions System Fix for issue preventing device bootloader from being unlocked in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue preventing device from booting to Android in certain conditions *[4]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Kernel updates to 4.14.295 *[5], 4.19.261 *[6], 5.10.149 *[1] Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions Touch General improvements for touch response and performance in certain conditions *[3] User Interface Fix for issue causing certain on-device search results to launch apps in work profile

Fix for issue causing certain text entries in Battery Usage settings to overlap each other while scrolling

Fix for issue causing home screen UI to appear blurred in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing lag or delay with switching between apps while third-party launcher apps are in use

Fix for issue occasionally causing inner launcher icons to appear clipped after closing a folder

Fix for issue occasionally causing input text to overlap inside search bar

Fix for issue occasionally causing media player notification to appear cut off or trimmed

Fix for issue occasionally causing navigation UI to display over Assistant interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification drawer to appear empty or blank

Fix for issue occasionally causing Overview screen panels to display over home screen

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings tiles to be activated while menu is not pulled down

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen unlock to overlap with notifications, home screen or other UI elements

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent mode icon to appear hidden or missing from status bar

Fix for issue occasionally preventing app icon size to scale correctly when changing display size

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshot sharing or editing to work when tapping overlay buttons

Fix for issue preventing haptic feedback when interacting with notification drawer in certain conditions

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations

Improvements for home screen icon behavior when switching between different grid sizes

Improvements for status bar layout and response in certain device orientations Wi-Fi General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions

Improvements for connection stability with certain Wi-Fi 6E-capable routers or networks *[1] read more

As mentioned perviously, this update looks to only be available for certain supported Pixel devices running Android 13. While Google has launched the update, it does state that it will take some time to complete a full roll-out, which should happen within the next few weeks. The update will be deployed over-the-air (OTA) so please be patient if you don't see it immediately. However, if you'd like to download it as soon as possible, you can always grab it and install it manually.

Source: Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Update