Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Along with the Pixel Feature Drop for March, Google also delivered a new security update, bringing a wealth of new fixes and enhancements to Pixel devices, both old and new. Although Google isn't the first out of the gate for this month, it's still great to see the update rolling out to supported Pixel hardware.

March 2023 Android security bulletin

Per usual, Google shared details about a number of patches that it has issued for its latest release, plugging holes in Android that would otherwise compromise users and the experience. The update features patches for framework, system, and other hardware components used in Android devices. Like any update, there are a lot of moving parts here, with fixes and patches being in the works for months at a time. You can learn more about the full process with our guide here.

March 2023 Pixel update bulletin

In addition, Google offered up Pixel specific security updates and also several fixes to the software experience. Now, the Pixel specific updates will be available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 7 series. There are a lot of different versions going out, so we've listed it verbatim from the Google website below.

As far as what kind of fixes are available, Google has hit all areas of the OS, making improvements to its apps, battery, charging, biometrics, camera, system, and more. Again, there are a lot of fixes in this update, so we've listed them below.

As mentioned perviously, this update looks to only be available for certain supported Pixel devices running Android 13. While Google has launched the update, it does state that it will take some time to complete a full roll-out, which should happen within the next few weeks. The update will be deployed over-the-air (OTA) so please be patient if you don't see it immediately. However, if you'd like to download it as soon as possible, you can always grab it and install it manually.

Source: Pixel Update Bulletin, Google Pixel Update