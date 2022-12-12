We saw some incredible deals a couple of weeks ago on smartphones, tablets, and accessories. If you've been holding out, now might be the perfect time to buy, as Pixel smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch are getting deep discounts for a limited time.
Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's best phone ever, with a refined, premium design and Google's second-generation silicon — plus awesome cameras, as usual.
If you're looking to get an incredible deal on the Pixel 7 Pro, now is the time. Best Buy has discounted the handset by $175, bringing it down to $730. If you'd rather purchase it from Amazon, you can also get it on sale, but the price is just a tad higher, coming in at $750.
Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is a refinement of the already excellent Pixel 6, making for a very polished flagship phone without exorbitant prices.
The Pixel 7 is also on sale, knocking $100 off its retail price, bringing it down to $500 for a limited time at Best Buy and Amazon. The handset is a great option featuring incredible power from its Tensor G2 SoC, a great camera, and rapid software updates.
Pixel 6 Pro
The Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling that comes with Google's new Tensor chip, a modern design, and an extra telephoto camera.
Despite it being a year old, the Pixel 6 Pro is still a great smartphone, offering plenty of power under the hood with its Tensor processor and a great camera. The Pixel 6 Pro is now priced at just $585 at Best Buy and costs $637 at Amazon.
Pixel 6a
The Pixel 6a is a great mid-range smartphone, packing powerful cameras and Google's in-house Tensor chipset.
The affordable and powerful Pixel 6a is back on sale, priced at just $300. Google's Tensor processor powers the device and has dashing good looks that it borrows from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is.
The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch designed from the ground up. It's a sleek Wear OS smartwatch with a simple design and is now priced at $300, receiving a small $50 discount. Remember, all the sales mentioned above are only for a limited time, so you click on a link, and the price is different, which means the sale is over, or the device is out of stock.