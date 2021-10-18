Pixel Sounds app gets a taste of Material You in the latest update

With the Pixel 6 launch event just a day away, Google is ramping up the rollout of Material You makeovers for its first-party apps. The latest to get a fresh coat of paint with Material You elements is the Pixel Sounds app — a collection of ringtones, notifications, and alarms for the Google Pixel. The app comes pre-installed on Pixel phones.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, Google is rolling out a new update to the Sounds app on Pixel phones, and it includes a Material You makeover. Besides the fresh UI, the update also adds a new “Material Adventures” collection.

You can check out the new Material You look at the Sounds app in the gallery below.

The redesign replaces the old grid view with a standard list that uses rounded corners. The current selection is highlighted using Dynamic Color, while viewing a collection displays a gradient effect at the top.

In addition, the update also adds a new sound collection called “Material Adventures” across all three categories. Material Adventures brings the following new delightful sounds across alarm sound, ringtone, and notification:

Material Adventures sounds Alarm sound Balafon Sunrise Blades of Grass Blast Off Butterfly Trails Dustscape Forest Beat Funkyard Horizon Knick Knack Piano in the Sky Piano Taps Step Out Temple of Dreams Zebra Stripes

Ringtone Approach Aqueous Beats and Bops Blue Harp Departure Dish Hop Dragon Dreams Flitter Go Off King Pivot Shimmering Snap Technique Star Jump Tinsel

Notification sound Carbonate Discovery Epiphany Everblue Gradient Moondrop Mystique Orbiter Plonk Scamper Shuffle Sunflower Teapot



These changes come as part of the Pixel Sounds app version 3.0, which has started rolling out on the Google Play Store. The Sounds or Pixel Sounds app is exclusive to Pixel phones and doesn’t work on other smartphones.

The app was not found in the store. 🙁 Go to store Google websearch

Screenshots courtesy: 9to5Google