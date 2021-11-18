Pixel Stand 2nd-gen is now available for pre-order

Google launched its latest flagship devices — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — last month. Alongside the two new devices, Google also unveiled the Pixel Stand 2nd-gen. While the new Pixel phones went on sale soon after the launch event, the new Pixel Stand hasn’t been available for purchase. Thankfully, Google has now finally opened pre-orders for the Pixel Stand 2nd-gen, and you can get yours by next month if you place an order right now.

The Pixel Stand 2nd-gen features an updated design, 23W fast charging support, and a built-in cooling fan. It includes two charging coils — an upper coil to charge smartphones in portrait orientation and a lower coil to charge wearables like the Pixel Buds. It offers three charging modes — Optimized, Max, and Quiet — and retails for $79. The wireless charger comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a 30W charging brick that supports USB PD 3.0 in the box.

If you just bought yourself a shiny new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, and you’re looking for a wireless charger for your new phone, you can now pre-order the Pixel Stand 2nd-gen from the Google Store. Follow the link below to place your order, and you should receive your new Pixel Stand by next month. 9to5Google reports that selecting the fastest shipping speed at pre-order brings up a December 14-15 delivery date in the US and a December 15-16 delivery date in the UK.

If you’ve been holding off on your Pixel 6 purchase, now would be a great time to hit that buy button as you’ll get both your new phone and the Pixel Stand around the same time next month. Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals so that you don’t miss out on any great offers.