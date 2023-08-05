Google Pixel Tablet $439 $499 Save $60 The Google Pixel Tablet was released just a couple of months ago and now, it's getting its first discount, knocking the price down to $439. $439 at Amazon $439 at Best Buy

The Pixel Tablet made its debut a couple of months back, and it became one of the best Android tablets in 2023. The hardware was great, the software was phenomenal, and the added functionality using the included charging speaker dock brought a new but familiar experience. Now, for the first time since its release, the Pixel Tablet is being discounted, with retailers knocking $60 its retail price for a limited time.

What's great about the Pixel Tablet?

While there have been plenty of Android tablets on the market to date, the Pixel Tablet has been one of the more unique releases, mainly because of its charging speaker dock. The dock adds a new dynamic to the tablet, allowing the device to serve a double purpose, becoming a smart speaker when docked, and a tablet when it's detached from its base.

Of course, in order to get this fluid experience, you need great software, which Google had nailed. Also, you need proper hardware, and the Pixel Tablet is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. You also get a beautiful 11-inch display, and it comes in three colors: Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose.

Why buy the Pixel Tablet?

If you're looking for an Android tablet that can do it all, the Pixel Tablet is the one. In addition to excellent hardware,

you're getting great software, and unrivaled support for years to come. Furthermore, the price also includes the charging speaker dock, which is relatively unique. As mentioned before, this is a great deal on one of the best Android tablets released this year, so if you've been looking to buy one, grab this one while you can.