Google Pixel Tablet $399 $578 Save $179 The Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent tablet with the most polished and optimized Android software for a widescreen. The included speaker dock adds to the overall experience. $399 at Amazon

There are a lot of great Black Friday tablet deals, but if you're looking to score an excellent deal on one of the best tablets out on the market right now, the Pixel Tablet is going to be it. The Pixel Tablet offers a unique experience compared to other tablets thanks to its included speaker dock. The dock can charge the tablet, but it also transforms the tablet into a smart speaker, which is a pretty clever way to utilize the tablet and charging speaker together.

With that said, the current promotion on the Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock drops by $100, and it also includes a silicone case with a metal ring that can be adjusted to any angle. Overall, this is one of the best packages for the Pixel Tablet we have ever seen and makes it a no-brainer purchase if you've been trying to get your hands on one.

What's great about the Pixel Tablet?

When it comes to specifications, the Pixel Tablet is powered by Google's powerful Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 256G of internal storage. This model on sale comes with 128GB, so if you need more, be sure to purchase the top-end model because the tablet doesn't have a card slot to expand the storage.

The Pixel Tablet also has a beautiful 11-inch display, and comes in three colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. As mentioned previously, this bundle comes with the speaker dock that connects to the tablet to charge it. Furthermore, since it has a speaker built into the base, users can also stream audio to the dock, which makes this a perfect entertainment device when at home.

Of course, if you have any smart devices in the home, you can control them using the tablet. And if you're someone that frequently makes video calls, the Pixel Tablet is a great way to do it thanks to the device's 8MP camera. In addition, this bundle also includes a silicon case with metal ring that allows it to be positioned at any angle. Overall, this is a great bundle if you're looking to purchase the Pixel Tablet.