Google might offer a 10.95-inch display and up to 256GB storage on the Pixel Tablet

Although Google has only given us a glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet so far, we’ve learned quite a bit about the Android tablet thanks to resourceful developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Over the last few weeks, Wojciechowski has revealed details about the Pixel Table’s SoC, cameras, connectivity, and more. In addition, other sources have suggested that the tablet could be the first to launch with a 64-bit-only version of Android 13, offer docking capabilities and USI stylus support. But the leaks don’t end there.

Wojciechowski has now unearthed the Pixel Tablet’s display specifications and storage configurations (via 91mobiles), along with a few more details. According to the developer, the Pixel Tablet will sport a 10.95-inch display and come with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. In addition, the developer confirms that the tablet will offer Wi-Fi 6 support and launch with a first-party USI 2.0 stylus.

Furthermore, Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel Tablet has entered the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) phase. This means that Google has finalized its design and hardware. Google has reportedly sent a few units to India for EVT and certification, suggesting that the Pixel Tablet could make its way to India, like the upcoming Pixel 7 series.

Along with information revealed in the new leak, we know that the Pixel Tablet will pack Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC and two Sony IMX355 sensors. The tablet will likely launch with Android 13 out of the box and offer some unique docking capabilities. Google is also reportedly working on a ‘Pro’ variant of the Pixel Tablet, but details about it have remained scarce so far.

What do you think of the Pixel Tablet based on these specifications? Will a 10.95-inch display and up to 256GB of storage by enough for you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 91mobiles