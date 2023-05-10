Google first gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel 7 series at its I/O developer conference last May. Over the last year, the company has released bits and pieces of information about the tablet, and, after long last, it's finally here.

Announced alongside the mid-range Pixel 7a and the highly-anticipated Pixel Fold during the I/O 2023 keynote today, the Pixel Tablet is not your average Android tablet. It comes with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a versatile smart home hub, giving it another purpose when you're not actively using it to watch videos, play games, or browse the internet.

Google Pixel Tablet Google has re-entered the tablet space after a while, and its all-new Pixel Tablet marks a great start. It features a large 10.95-inch display, the flagship Tensor G2 SoC, two 8MP cameras, and impressive battery life. But the best part is that it comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a handy smart display. Brand Google Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 CPU Tensor G2 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Operating System Android 13 Battery 27Wh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP f/2.0, 8MP f/2.0 Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch 2560x1600p LCD Price $499 Size 10.2x6.7x0.3in (258x169x8.1mm), 17.4oz (493g) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain Build Aluminum enclosure with nano-ceramic coating

As seen in various leaks over the last few months, the Pixel Tablet features flagship hardware, including Google's second-gen Tensor SoC with the Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Performance-wise, it should be at par with Google's flagship Pixel 7 lineup, allowing you to perform even the most demanding of tasks without any hiccups.

The Pixel Tablet sports a large 10.95-inch LCD with a 2560x1600p resolution, 500nits of typical brightness, and USI 2.0 stylus support. It's a full 24-bit depth color panel that may not be the best on the market, but it's decent enough for the price. The tablet is backed by a substantial 27Wh battery that promises up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming on a single charge, and it charges at 15W using the bundled Charging Speaker Dock or through a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

To help users click the occasional photos or take video calls, the Pixel Tablet features an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the back and an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the front. Both cameras have an 84-degree FoV, fixed focus, a 1.12μm pixel width, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps. Although these cameras might not seem impressive on paper, they should punch well above their weight thanks to Google's computation photography prowess and vast suite of software features, like Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Top Shot, Guided Frame, and more.

Other noteworthy hardware features on the Pixel Tablet include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, quad-speakers, and triple microphones. For connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB. Sadly, it lacks cellular connectivity, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most people as the tablet is designed to be used around the house with the included Charging Speaker Dock. Speaking of which, the dock features a magnetic docking interface with pogo pin connectors that seamlessly attach to the back of the Pixel Tablet and 15W power output to keep the Pixel Tablet topped up when docked. For audio output, the dock has a 43.5mm full-range speaker built-in for plenty of sounds for listening to the latest podcasts, watching a YouTube Video, or jamming out to your favorite tunes. Google will also offer a premium protective case with with a built-in kickstand for the Pixel Tablet, but it will be sold separately.

On the software front, the Pixel Tablet runs Android 13 out of the box with all of Google's beloved Pixel-exclusive features. In addition, it features a built-in Home Mode that gives you access to a bevy of smart display features when the tablet is docked. Thanks to these features, you can use the tablet as a digital photo frame, easily control connected smart home devices, view the live feed from security cameras, or perform various Google Assistant functions. Like other recently-released Pixel devices, the tablet will receive at least five years of security updates. However, Google hasn't clarified the number of platform updates it will receive over the years.

Pricing & Availability

Google will offer the Pixel Tablet in three subtle shades that should look great in most households: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. Interested buyers can get their hands on the tablet and Charging Speaker Dock bundle for just $499, which is a great price for the hardware on offer. The Pixel Tablet will be available for pre-order later today.