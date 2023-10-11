Google Pixel Tablet $409 $499 Save $90 The Google Pixel Tablet offers one of the most complete experiences thanks to its included speaker dock. The tablet and speaker dock combo are unique and for a limited time, you can pick up the pair for less, with this stellar deal that knocks $90 off. $409 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best Android tablets available, offering a sleek design, and plenty of power. In addition to its physical look and excellent performance, the device has a refined software experience thanks to Android, and the included speaker dock opens up a new world of functionality.

With that said, it isn't the cheapest tablet you'll find on the market, but for what you get, it's a great value. While the Pixel Tablet typically comes in at $499, right now, during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, you can score this tablet at its lowest price to date, coming in at just $409.

When it comes to the actual specifications of the tablet, you get a large 11-inch display with great colors and contrast, a lightning quick Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet runs Android 13, and also comes with the aforementioned speaker dock that can charge the tablet.

In addition, it can also go into Hub Mode, turning the tablet into a smart display, with capabilities to control smart home products, act as a digital photo frame, show important information at a glance and more. Of course, you'll get to choose the color that you want with options like Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose.

So if all of this sounds like something that your home needs, be sure to pick it up while the deal lasts since today is the final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.